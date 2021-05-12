CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Trading 0.5% Higher

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.17. 399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of CK Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04.

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

