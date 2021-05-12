Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $194.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $191.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $2,362,670. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
