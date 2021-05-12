Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $194.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $191.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $2,362,670. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

