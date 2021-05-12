Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DADA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of -5.42. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

