Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.4% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 483,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 362,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,046,799. The company has a market capitalization of $218.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.