Cipher Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Cipher has a market capitalization of $134,105.47 and $114,150.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 79.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00076762 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003011 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.43 or 0.00608991 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002180 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

