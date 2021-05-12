Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$8.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.44 million.

CPH opened at C$1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$0.70 and a 12 month high of C$1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.03.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

