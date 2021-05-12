Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.93.
Cineplex stock opened at C$12.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$780.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
