Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.93.

Cineplex stock opened at C$12.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$780.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The company had revenue of C$52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

