Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Receives $62.94 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEC. Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

