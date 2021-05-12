Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $300.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.13.
Shares of CI stock opened at $260.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.73 and its 200 day moving average is $221.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81.
In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
