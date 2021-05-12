Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $300.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.13.

Shares of CI stock opened at $260.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.73 and its 200 day moving average is $221.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

