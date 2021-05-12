Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Cigna were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.13.

CI opened at $260.86 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.10.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.