Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Cut by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.13.

NYSE:CI opened at $260.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.10.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.