CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cormark upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.95.

TSE FRU traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.90. 423,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,571. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$3.19 and a one year high of C$9.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.16.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

