CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.02.

CPG traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.15. 3,832,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,887,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.82. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -1.08. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$447.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

