Christopher Patusky Sells 100 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Patusky sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $19,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $194.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.93 and its 200-day moving average is $163.67. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

