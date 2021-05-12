Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.77 to $7.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,490%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $24.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $26.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $32.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.76 to $35.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,393.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,473.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,407.89. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $888.62 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

