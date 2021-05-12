Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $14.06

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.06, but opened at $14.59. Chindata Group shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 20,194 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chindata Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CD. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Chindata Group by 3,413.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 73,758 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 421,411 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth $715,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 154.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,043 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.