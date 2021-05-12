China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.
Shares of CEA stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.51. 6,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.
China Eastern Airlines Company Profile
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.
