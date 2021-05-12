China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CEA stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.51. 6,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 3,075.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51,916 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth $564,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

