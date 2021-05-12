China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.89 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

China Automotive Systems stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,795. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $124.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

