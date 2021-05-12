Chimpion (BNANA) Market Cap Hits $146.27 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $146.27 million and $913,844.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chimpion has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.61 or 0.00008080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00085373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00062359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.50 or 0.00856209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00063829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00107840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

