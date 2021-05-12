Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. On average, analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

