Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $12.64 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $49.82. 37,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,330. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.