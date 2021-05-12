Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,104. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $155.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHMI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

