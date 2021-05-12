Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$14.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSH.UN. TD Securities raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.44.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN opened at C$12.88 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$7.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 184.00.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

