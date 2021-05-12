Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 117,598 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,598 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $16,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTA. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,198,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,295 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,543,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 978,753 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. 7,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,450. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 187.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

