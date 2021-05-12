Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,202 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $27,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.26.

UNH traded down $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

