Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $35.99 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. ITT comprises about 1.1% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of ITT worth $35,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in ITT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,494,000 after buying an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,300,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,439,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,810,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.35. 1,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.08.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

