Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,396 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,011 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $20,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,687,000 after purchasing an additional 327,744 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,123 shares of company stock worth $8,764,094. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.61. 1,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.75.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

