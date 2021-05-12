Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,603 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,972,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 98,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 94,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 60,046 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,835. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.