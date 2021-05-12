Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CWBHF traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,736. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. Charlotte’s Web has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $5.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

