Charles Stewart Sells 12,922 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Charles Stewart sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $477,338.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,473,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,428,097.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Charles Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $3,391,380.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.23 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,052 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.35.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

