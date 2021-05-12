Charles N. Hayssen Sells 10,000 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CLFD stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $487.11 million, a PE ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLFD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

