Chain Guardians Price Tops $1.67 on Exchanges (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $19.55 million and $1.52 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00002893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00086005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00062390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.88 or 0.00884595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00108457 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,720,363 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

