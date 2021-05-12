CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

Shares of CF stock opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock worth $5,013,029. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

