Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CPYYY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,991. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

