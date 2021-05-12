Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CPYYY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,991. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

