Centric Cash (CNS) Achieves Market Cap of $4.79 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $1.35 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 161.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00044300 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,188,758,839 coins. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

