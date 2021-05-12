Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock to C$10.25. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Centerra Gold traded as low as C$8.21 and last traded at C$8.44, with a volume of 275244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.39.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last three months.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.85.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.5699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.03%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

