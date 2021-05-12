Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CGAU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,616. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CGAU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.