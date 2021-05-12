Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.13. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.95.

TSE:CG opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.85.

In related news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.03%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

