Centerra Gold Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CGAU. Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

CGAU stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

