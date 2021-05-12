Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $87.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $71.00.

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.77.

Centene stock opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,883 shares of company stock worth $3,114,150. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 4.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Centene by 35.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Centene by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

