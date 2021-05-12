Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director John R. Roberts Sells 5,000 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John R. Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centene alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00.

NYSE CNC opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Centene by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Centene by 5.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Centene by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.77.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.