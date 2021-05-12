Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000.

Shares of CALF opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.

