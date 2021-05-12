Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 2,795 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 128.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCL stock opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

