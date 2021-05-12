Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on BTI. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

