Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 4,464 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

ENB opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.