Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 175 ($2.29).

Several research firms recently weighed in on CEY. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Centamin from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 131 ($1.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 119.79 ($1.57) on Wednesday. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.25. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 12.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.26%.

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan bought 25,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17). Also, insider James Rutherford purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

