Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0144 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 70.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.52.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

