Cellectis S.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cellectis in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.14.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CLLS stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $721.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 101,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

