Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CELC stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. Celcuity has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $318.50 million, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CELC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

