Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €4.20 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CEC1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.95 ($5.82).

Ceconomy stock opened at €4.90 ($5.76) on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €2.32 ($2.73) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

